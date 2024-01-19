Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 358 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $374.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.63.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

