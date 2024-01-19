Williams-Sonoma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,738 call options on the company. This is an increase of 830% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,304 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $206.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.08. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

