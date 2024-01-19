Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 8,317 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $268.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $268.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.