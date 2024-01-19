Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.37. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

