14,561 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,797,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,907 shares of company stock worth $2,307,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

