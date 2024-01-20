2,014 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 4,444.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 187.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 205.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 371.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a 200 day moving average of $146.56. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

