2,709 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CONMED by 30.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

CONMED Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CNMD opened at $101.79 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

