3,983 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127,750.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $53.08 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,962 shares of company stock valued at $893,338 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Profile



Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

