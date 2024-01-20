5,545 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

ITCI opened at $65.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,215 shares of company stock worth $20,974,498 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.