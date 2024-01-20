7,640 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.6 %

ORI stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.07.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

