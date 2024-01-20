9,432 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of ON by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ON by 646.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONON opened at $27.96 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

