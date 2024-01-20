AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 20.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Down 0.0 %

AAON stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

