Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

