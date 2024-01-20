abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 52,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 107,020 shares.The stock last traded at $82.80 and had previously closed at $81.67.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 191,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 167.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

