Adam Eltoukhy Sells 9,344 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $316,200.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,561.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,225.55.

Samsara Stock Up 1.3 %

IOT opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.57. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,137 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Samsara by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,707,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

