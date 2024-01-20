ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

