ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.20.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
