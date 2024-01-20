Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) PT Raised to $65.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of ATGE opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

