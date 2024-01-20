Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 12.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 512,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

