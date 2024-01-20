Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 844 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $56,871,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 903.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 500,745 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

