Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires New Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 0.5 %

ITT opened at $119.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average is $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $121.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

