Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires New Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,498,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 67,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.95 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACCO Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
