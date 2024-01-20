Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires New Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,498,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 67,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.95 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.