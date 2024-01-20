Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires New Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

