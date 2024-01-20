Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires New Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after buying an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after buying an additional 1,755,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,940 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 936,217 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

