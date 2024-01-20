Advisor Partners II LLC Cuts Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avista

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.