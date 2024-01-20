Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after acquiring an additional 545,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

