Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.