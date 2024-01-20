Advisor Partners II LLC Invests $208,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.67 million, a P/E ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 827.31%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

