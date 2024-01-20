Advisor Partners II LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

PEAK opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

