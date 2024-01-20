Advisor Partners II LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

