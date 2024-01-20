Advisor Partners II LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNM. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,315,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after acquiring an additional 793,558 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 735,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 524,400 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.