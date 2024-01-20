Advisor Partners II LLC Takes $215,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 61.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $2,894,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 165.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $106.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 569,700 shares of company stock worth $56,310,685. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

