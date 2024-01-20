Advisor Partners II LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.