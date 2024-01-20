Advisor Partners II LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 78.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,240 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.7 %

LBTYK stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

