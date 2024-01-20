Advisor Partners II LLC Takes Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Powell Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

POWL stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $959.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.71. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

