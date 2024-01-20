Advisor Partners II LLC Trims Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisor Partners II LLC reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after buying an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,610 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,293,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

