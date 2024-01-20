Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,039 shares of company stock worth $142,105. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,470,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,639,000 after purchasing an additional 314,973 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 953,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 558,908 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

