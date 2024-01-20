Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $146.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

