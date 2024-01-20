Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,002,768.48 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,063,071 shares in the company, valued at $229,975,370.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $3,396,712.24.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $4,193,200.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $1,874,998.08.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $1,071,573.60.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $1,112,278.30.

On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $7,013,694.38.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.

On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,171,779.40.

On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $936,632.59.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGYS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.