Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,002,768.48 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,063,071 shares in the company, valued at $229,975,370.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00.
- On Friday, January 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $3,396,712.24.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $4,193,200.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $1,874,998.08.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $1,071,573.60.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $1,112,278.30.
- On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $7,013,694.38.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.
- On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,171,779.40.
- On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $936,632.59.
Agilysys Price Performance
Agilysys stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
