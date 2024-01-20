Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $138.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.05.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

