Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 16,226 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

