Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 156,058 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,088.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $33.38.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

