Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.98.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,336,883. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

