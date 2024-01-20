Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,354.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $106.01.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.