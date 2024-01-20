American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.51 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.12 million, a PE ratio of -750.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

