ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $278,150.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $278,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 927,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,603,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $541,055.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44.

On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $627,916.56.

On Thursday, November 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $333,103.68.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $1,174,791.15.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

