APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.37

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 506427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 47.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 17.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,555 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of APA by 487.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of APA by 56.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

