AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $177.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $211.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.33.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,575,000 after buying an additional 46,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 572,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

