Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 17.4% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,662,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 359,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,018,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.40 and its 200 day moving average is $184.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

