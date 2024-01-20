Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $875.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCT

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.