Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Position Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,382 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,090,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,908,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $825.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.60. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.60 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

